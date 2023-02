Guided by Paragraph 2 of Article 162 of the Artsakh Republic Constitution, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, initiating a process of the Constitutional Amendment

The changes will apply to the election of the Republic’s President by the National Assembly in case the position of the President of the Republic remains vacant during martial law.

On February 13, the Draft Constitutional Amendment was submitted to the National Assembly for discussion.