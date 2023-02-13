Armenian wines to be showcased at Detrop exhibition in Thessaloniki

At the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Greece, Armenia will participate for the first time in the Detrop exhibition in Thessaloniki, one of the most important wine-related events in Greece.



At the exhibition “Quality Wines” company will present the unique products of ArArAt, Zorah, Karas, ArmΑs, Hin Areni, Oshin, Orran, Armenia Wine, Kilikia, Jermuk and Noyan.



The exhibition will take place on February 18-20.

A special presentation of the wine history of Armenia will take place on February 19.

