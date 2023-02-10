Trilateral dialogue between Yerevan, Baku and Tbilisi should contribute to “strengthening stability and security” – Zakharova

Moscow will welcome the three-way dialogue between Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi, “if it is not subject to the destructive influence of the West,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, TASS reports.

“If the trilateral dialogue between Baku, Yerevan and Tbilisi contributes to the settlement of contradictions in the South Caucasus, strengthening stability and security in the region, then we can only welcome this. If, however, the contours of Washington and Brussels, which seek to undermine the implementation of trilateral agreements leaders of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, are somehow visible behind this initiative, then this is a different story,” she said.

The comments come after January 30, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in an interview with Armenpress agency that Yerevan is interested in the development of a trilateral dialogue between the countries of the South Caucasus.

Previously, Georgia has acted as a mediator on some occasions. Thus, with the mediation of Tbilisi, in June 2021, Azerbaijan handed over 15 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Yerevan sent maps of minefields to Baku. Another example of mediation was the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, which took place in the capital of Georgia on July 16, 2022.