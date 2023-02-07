Germany urges ‘immediate’ end to Nagorno-Karabakh blockade

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday called for a reopening of a key corridor to Nagorno Karabakh, after talks with her Armenian counterpart.

Baerbock told reporters that the escalating humanitarian situation made it essential that “the blockade end immediately.”

“The supermarket shelves are almost empty, medication is lacking… family members are stuck in Armenia and can’t get back to their loved ones, schoolchildren have to freeze in these icy temperatures because the energy supplies are cut off,” Baerbock said.

Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking the only road into Artsakh from Armenia to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage.

As a result, the region has been running short of food, medicines and fuel.