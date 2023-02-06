Armenian Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo damaged in earthquake

The Armenian Forty Martyrs Cathedral in Aleppo was slightly damaged in the huge quake that struck Turkey and Syria early on Monday, Kantsasar magazine reports.

A rescue operation is under way across much of southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 1,000 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep.

A new 7.5-magnitude tremor hit at around 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT), which officials said was “not an aftershock.”

Turkey’s President Erdogan said 912 people had been killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, with more than 5,300 wounded.

Syrian authorities are reporting more than 370 deaths.

Two ethnic Armenians have been reported dead as a result of the earthquake.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences over the deadly earthquake.