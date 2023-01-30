UN Court to hold public hearings on cases involving Armenia and Azerbaijan

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, will hold public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) on Monday 30 January 2023, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.

The session will be held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court.

In its Request, Armenia stated that “on 12 December 2022, Azerbaijan orchestrated a blockade of the only road connecting the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world, thereby preventing anyone and anything from entering or exiting.”

It further noted that “the blockade is ongoing as of the date of its Request, and there are no signs that it will be lifted any time soon.”

Armenia requested the Court to indicate the following provisional measures:

Azerbaijan shall cease its orchestration and support of the alleged ‘protests’ blocking uninterrupted free movement along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

Azerbaijan shall ensure uninterrupted free movement of all persons, vehicles, and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

On January 31 the Court will hold a hearings on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by Azerbaijan against Armenia.