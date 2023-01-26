Armenia’s adversaries are the adversaries of France, Interior Minister says

“The adversaries of Armenia are the adversaries of France, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said at the annual dinner of the Coordinating Committee of the Armenian Organizations of France, where he was representing the President of the Republic and the Government.

He pledged that France will continue to seek solutions to the blockade of Artsakh.

“Honored to represent the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron this evening at the annual dinner of the (CCAF), where I recalled France’s support for the Armenians,” the Interior Minister said in a Twitter post.