FM Mirzoyan welcomes EU’s decision to send fully-fledged civilian mission to Armenia

Armenia has welcomed EU’s decision to send a new civilian mission to the country.

“We very much welcome the EU’s decision to send a fully-fledged civilian mission to Armenia. We will readily cooperate with the mission and support its activities. This mission will contribute to the peace, stability and security of the region,” Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in a Twitter post.

The EU Council today agreed to establish a civilian European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) under the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP). The objective of the Mission is to contribute to stability in the border areas of Armenia, build confidence on the ground and ensure an environment conducive to normalization efforts between Armenia and Azerbaijan supported by the EU.