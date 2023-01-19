Recognition of Artsakh would be the best option, State Minister Ruben Vardanyan tells France 24

The best way to end this story is to recognize Artsakh as an independent state, Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in an interview with France 24.

He said Azerbaijan cannot provide normal living conditions not only for Armenians but also for its own people.

“The situation we are facing now is another evidence confirming that it is not possible to live within the state of Azerbaijan, where you are getting so much attack against the civilians,” he said.

Asked what Europe could do to broker a settlement, the Minister of State said: “Europeans could put big pressure on Aliyev regime and explain that it is unacceptable to deprive 120 thousand people, including 30 000 children of heat in severe winter conditions.

“Europeans can create pressure that it [Azerbaijani] will not be invited to Davos and will not be part of the civilized club. Also they can create an airlift corridor for humanitarian airplanes to land in Stepanakert, to bring food and medicine we desperately need,” he said.