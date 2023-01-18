Yerevan, Tehran declared sister cities

On an official visit to Tehran, Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan met with his counterpart Alireza Zakani. .

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the two capitals, Hrachya Sargsyan and Alireza Zakani noted that the relations between the two cities have a great potential for development and expansion.

Following the meeting the Mayors signed a sister-city agreement between Yerevan and Tehran.

Hrachya Sargsyan and Alireza Zakani also signed the cooperation plan between the two capitals, under which the parties will cooperate in transport, urban development, culture, environmental protection and a number of other areas of urban economy.

The mayor of Yerevan invited his counterpart from Tehran on a mutual visit to Yerevan.