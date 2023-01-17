PoliticsTopVideo

UK House of Lords discusses the ongoing blockade of Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 17, 2023, 23:41
Less than a minute

The UK House of Lords today held a discussion on the ongoing blockade of Artsakh.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 17, 2023, 23:41
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button