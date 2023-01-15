Rosa Linn shines spotlight on Artsakh blockade

Rosa Linn brought her Eurovision-worthy songwriting to the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. On Saturday, January 14th, Linn joined an iconic lineup of some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock as they gathered for a night of music at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, iHeartRadio informs.

Linn started her set by showing off her impressive vocal range with the song, “Hallelujah.” For her next song, Linn sang “Choices” before introducing herself as “Rosa Linn from Armenia” and revealing to the crowd it was “such a dream to be here.”

For her final song, Linn busted out the breakthrough single that landed her in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, representing Armenia, and kickstarted her career.

Rosa Linn took the opportunity to take her stance against the ongoing blockade of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh by donning a jacket that read “Stop The Blockade” and holding the Armenian flag high up high as she belted her final notes.