UN Court to hold public hearings on Lachin corridor

The International Court of Justice, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, will hold public hearings in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) on Monday 30 January 2023, at the Peace Palace in The Hague, the seat of the Court.



The hearings will be devoted to the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia on 27 December 2022.

On January 31 he Court will hold a hearing on the hearings on the Request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In its Request, Armenia stated that “on 12 December 2022, Azerbaijan orchestrated a blockade of the only road connecting the 120,000 ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh with the outside world, thereby preventing anyone and anything from entering or exiting.”

It further noted that “the blockade is ongoing as of the date of its Request, and there are no signs that it will be lifted any time soon.”

Armenia requested the Court to indicate the following provisional measures: