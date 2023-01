European Parliament to vote on resolution on humanitarian consequences of Nagorno Karabakh blockade

On January 18 the European Parliament will hold debate on the Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The voting will take place on January 19.

The Lachin corridor – the only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis under fake environmental pretext.