Socialist International urges Azerbaijan to ensure freedom and security of movement along Lachin corridor

Socialist International (SI) has expressed concern regarding the blocking of Lachin corridor as the unique land connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We urge the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020,” the Socialist International said in a statement.

“The humanitarian situation is critical and hence the SI strongly calls on the parties to dialogue and negotiation and prevent the humanitarian crisis the blocking may cause in the civil population,” it added.

The Socialist International (SI) is a political international or worldwide organization of political parties which seek to establish democratic socialism. It consists mostly of social-democratic, socialist and labor political parties and organizations.

The statement was adopted at the intuitive of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), which is part of the organization.

The Lachin Corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been closed by Azerbaijani since December 12 under fake environmental pretext.