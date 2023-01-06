Any difficulty is transient, our values, our heritage, our faith are permanent – Ruben Vardanyan

Any difficult period is transient, our values, our heritage, our faith are permanent, Artsakh’s Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan said in a Christmas message.

“This year, we celebrate Christmas and Epiphany in Artsakh under extremely unusual conditions. But our people cannot be depressed by difficulties. No blockade, no pressure, no threat can break the spirit, will, and determination of the people of Artsakh to live in their native land,” Vardanyan said.



“We have had much more difficult periods in our history. Those willing to conquer our homeland have come and gone, but we have lived on this holy land for thousands of years and will continue to live.

Christmas Divine Liturgy in Artsakh