In an appeal to the civilized world, Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker calls for concrete actions to ensure opening of Lachin Corridor

President of Artsakh’s National Assembly Artur Tovmasyan appeals to the civilized world to take concrete actions to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor, which has been illegally blocked by Azerbaijanis for 25 days now.



In an appeal to the leaders of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries – Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron – the Speaker says “the Artsakh issue was the only conflict, on which the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group had almost the same point of view.”

“In the face of an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, the people of Artsakh not only need targeted statements, but also there is a need to take effective and visible steps in that direction. Patients with serious health problems are deprived of necessary medicine and health services, Artsakh is deprived of supply of baby food and basic necessities,” Artur Tovmasyan said.



“We call on the civilized world, in particular the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group, to take concrete actions in the direction of opening the corridor or launching the air bridge, the Stepanakert airport, which will allow to prevent the alarming humanitarian crisis in Artsakh in the winter period,” the Speaker said.