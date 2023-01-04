US committed to promoting secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus

The continue to maintain its commitment to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region, Spokesperson for the Department of State Ned Price said at a press briefing.

“We continue to engage bilaterally with likeminded partners like the European Union and through international organizations like the OSCE to facilitate direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia to find solutions to all outstanding issues relating to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Spokesman said.

“There were a couple of occasions where the Secretary himself had an opportunity to bring together his partners, his counterparts, from Armenia and Azerbaijan. We did so once here in Washington at Blair House late last year. We did so once in New York City on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September. We will continue to do what, in our estimation, has the best prospects of moving forward that vision of a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful South Caucasus region. We, of course, want to see the parties make progress themselves. It is not for us to prescribe what a comprehensive solution to this conflict looks like. That is the hard work that the parties themselves will have to do,” Price said.