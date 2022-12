Eduard Spertsyan voted Armenia’s Player of the Year



Midfielder of the Armenian national team and Krasnodar FC Eduard Spertsyan has been voted Armenia’s Player of the Year 2022. He collected a total of 76 points.

Inter’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is second with 74 points.



Artak Dashyan, who plays for Pyunik, was the third with 20 points.