Armenian PM says Russian peacekeepers “de facto” fail to comply with provisions of trilateral statement

The humanitarian situation in Artsakh created as a result of illegal blockade by Azerbaijan remains extremely strained, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

“Hundreds of families remain separated, stranded on different sides of the blockade. There is shortage of basic commodities including food. Azerbaijan’s actions of blocking the Lachin corridor are illegal and harshly violate the international commitments undertaken by the country, namely the provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement,” PM Pashinyan said.

He reminded that point 6 of the trilateral statement stipulates that the Lachin corridor will remain under the control of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, and the Republic of Azerbaijan shall guarantee the security of free movement of people, vehicles and cargo along the corridor.

“This provision is actually not being implemented today. De facto, the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation also fails to comply with the provision. Of course, this is taking place because of the illegal actions of Azerbaijan, but this does not change the situation, as the key sense of the presence of the Russian peacekeepers is not to allow such illegalities and keep the Lachin corridor under control,” he said.