Ireland supports a negotiated and sustainable settlement of the conflict, including on the long-term status of Nagorno-Karabakh

Ireland is deeply concerned by the ongoing obstruction of the Lachin corridor, which has serious consequences for the local population, Deputy Permanent Representative of Ireland at UN Martin Gallagher said at the Security Council discussion on Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Without the free movement of people, goods, food and medical supplies through this vital corridor the people of Nagorno Karabakh will surely face a humanitarian crisis this winter. As Council we have to do everything we can to avoid this and to prevent another man-made catastrophe emerging on our watch,” he said.

“Ireland therefore calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately and unconditionally restore movement along the Lachin corridor in line with the trilateral statement on November 9, 2020,” he said.

“As States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Armenia and Azerbaijan have an obligation to ensure the right to peaceful assembly. Any legitimate exercise of this right should be respected, while also ensuring that it does not compromise public safety, public health, and the rights and freedoms of others,” the diplomat noted.

He stressed that “now is the time for restraint and de-escalation.” “It is time to moderate rhetoric, and to refrain from threats and provocation. It is time to continue important reconciliation efforts to prevent further unnecessary loss of life.”

“Concerns can, and indeed should, be addressed through dialogue and consultations with the parties involved. We welcome the steps undertaken by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to overcome their differences and reach a durable and sustainable peace in the region,” Martin Gallagher stated.

“Ireland supports a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of the conflict, including on the long-term status of Nagorno-Karabakh. We maintain our full support to the international format of the OSCE Minsk Group to pursue this objective,” he stated.

“We strongly support the continued, active engagement of the European Union to support the sides in their important work to peacefully resolve remaining issues, including through the Brussels dialogue process,” the Deputy permanent Representative said.

“Together with our EU partners, Ireland supports the common goal of a South Caucasus where people can live in peace, security and prosperity. I encourage all of us around this table to do the same,” he concluded.