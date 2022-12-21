International community cannot just “weather the storm” in the hopes that it will go away: Norway on situation in Lachin Corridor

Norway has voiced regret over the recent rise in tensions and expressed concern over the developments in the Lachin Corridor and its potential for the region’s further destabilization.

“The Corridor’s blockage has already resulted in severe humanitarian implications and the interruption of medical supplies and evacuations,” Norway’s Permanent Representative to UN Mona Juul said at the UN Security Council emergency meeting on Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“As any disruptions to the supply of essential goods and services harms the most vulnerable groups first, such disruptions can and must be avoided,” she said.

Calling on the parties to adhere to the agreements articulated in the trilateral statement on the ceasefire of 9 November 2020, she stressed that Azerbaijan in particular must guarantee safe movement.

“It is in nobody’s interest to trigger an avoidable humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” she underscored.

“Parties must show maximum restraint, undertake steps to de-escalate the situation and return to the negotiating table in good faith and without preconditions. The international community cannot just “weather the storm” in the hopes that it will go away,” she added.

She then reiterated her country’s support for the ongoing mediation efforts in the region and welcomed the endeavors of the international community to help advance negotiations.