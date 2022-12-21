Brazil concerned about restrictions on freedom of movement in Lachin Corridor 

Brazil has expressed his concerns over the reports of restrictions on the freedom of movement in the Lachin Corridor.

“Any obstruction jeopardizes the well-being of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and threatens the reconciliation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan in a conflict that has already cost thousands of human lives,” Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, Permanent Representative of Brazil to the UN, said at the UN Security Council meeting on Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He noted that recent tensions have, fortunately, not translated into episodes of violence.

“Therefore, parties must show restraint in their rhetoric so that harsh words are not interpreted as incitement to renewed hostilities. Channels of dialogue must be kept open and confidence-building measures adopted in order to objectively clarify facts and find pragmatic solutions,” the Ambassador said.

In recognizing the Russian Federation’s mediation efforts which have contributed to the resumption of the region’s gas supplies, he encouraged other members to act in an equally constructive way to prevent the crisis from escalating and avert the dangers of a worsening humanitarian situation.

“As the trilateral statement on the ceasefire of 9 November 2020 offers an initial road map for peacebuilding, parties must refrain from actions that could characterize violations of its terms. They must ensure the necessary conditions for the established commission to successfully carry out its mandate and demarcate the bilateral border,” he emphasized.