Lachin Corridor could open today, Artsakh’s State Minister says

The Lachin Corridor could open today, Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyans said, speaking live on Facebook.

“It’s their [Azerbaijan’s] decision. They have made the decision, because they have realized the mistake, because they were under huge pressure both locally and from abroad,” Vardanyan said.

He expressed gratitude to all people abroad who helped exert that pressure, to all who raised awareness about the situation worldwide.

Vardanyan said Azerbaijan restored the gas supply this morning without any preconditions.

He also announced a rally on Saturday, December 17, in Stepanakert’s Revival Square.

He called on everyone to attend the rally to “show our strength and unity.”