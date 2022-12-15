European Court gives Azerbaijan time until 16:00 CET on Friday to respond to Armenia’s request for interim measure

The European Court of Human Rights gave Azerbaijan time until tomorrow at 16:00 CET to respond to Armenia’s request about interim measures; after the response, the court will make its final decision, the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Issues informs.

On Wednesday, Armenia informed the Court about the blockade of the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor by Azerbaijan and the violation of the rights of the Artsakh people.

At the same time, Armenia requested ECtHR to indicate interim measures against Azerbaijan and obligate Azerbaijan to unblock the Berdzor (Lachin) Corridor.