President of Artsakh sings decree on measures to be taken under martial law

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree on a number of measures being taken in the conditions of martial law announced in the territory of the Artsakh Republic.

According to the decree, in order to ensure the normal life of the Artsakh Republic population and prevent possible threat conditioned by the situation created as a result of the blockade of the Stepanakert-Goris highway by Azerbaijan on December 12, 2022 and based on the law “On Legal Regime of the Martial Law”, it was decided: