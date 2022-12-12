Azerbaijanis once again block Stepanakert-Goris highway

Azerbaijan has once again blocked Stepanakert-Goris highway near the Shushi-Karin Tak crossroad.

A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the highway at 10:30 this morning, again citing environmental reasons, Artsakh InfoCenter reports.



The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh has been properly informed about the incident.



Considering the aggressive and destructive behavior of the Azerbaijani side as unacceptable, the authorized state bodies of Artsakh are taking all possible measures to settle the situation in cooperation with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.



Citizens are urged to remain calm and follow official news, refraining from spreading unverified information.



Additional information will be provided regarding the developments of the situation.

Azerbaijanis had blocked the road on December 3, and the highway was opened only after four hours of negotiations.