Replica of Noah’s Ark to introduce residents of Almelo to Armenian history and culture

The replica of Noah’s Ark will be officially opened in the Dutch city of Almelo on Friday, December 2 by mayor Arjen Gerritsen. Nicolai Romashuk, one of the builders of the Ark, will give a short speech at he event, aavisie.nl reports.

Over the next six months, the Ark will take the residents of Almelo on a journey and introduce them to Armenian history and culture.

After the official opening ceremony, various activities will take place in the town hall until 5 p.m. The residents of Almelo can get acquainted with the story of Noah, Mount Ararat and hear why it is so strongly connected to Armenia.

The event will feature Armenian music and dances, Armenian snacks and drinks will be served.

The relica of Noah’s Ark was earlier displayed at the Drents Museum as part of the exhibition “Under the Spell of Mount Ararat. Treasures from Ancient Armenia,” which was named the Best Exhibition of the Netherlands 2022.