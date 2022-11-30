Alzheimer’s drug lecanemab hailed as momentous breakthrough

The first drug to slow the destruction of the brain in Alzheimer’s has been heralded as momentous, the BBC reports.

The research breakthrough ends decades of failure and shows a new era of drugs to treat Alzheimer’s – the most common form of dementia – is possible.

Yet the medicine, lecanemab, has only a small effect and its impact on people’s daily lives is debated.

And the drug works in the early stages of the disease, so most would miss out without a revolution in spotting it.

Lecanemab attacks the sticky gunge – called beta amyloid – that builds up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s.

For a medical field littered with duds, despair and disappointment, some see these trial results as a triumphant turning point.