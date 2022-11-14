Turkey’s Cavusoglu responds to Armenian FM’s message of condolences

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has expressed gratitude for Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s message of condolences over the deadly blast in Istanbul.

Thank you for your message of condolences. @AraratMirzoyan https://t.co/FbRKpUPHwm — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 14, 2022

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan offered condolences over the deadly blast in Istanbul that claimed the lives of sox people and left many injured.

“I եxpress my sincere condolences to the families of victims of the deadly explosion in Istanbul and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Minister Mirzoyan said on Twitter.