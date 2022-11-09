US election: Speaker Pelosi re-elected, Turkey and Azerbaijan supporter Steve Chabot defeated

US Rep. Steve Chabot – Co-Chair of both the Congressional Turkey and Azerbaijan caucuses – has been defeated for re-election, reports the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The ANCA – which opposed his candidacy – welcomed the departure of a legislator who actively obstructed Armenian American policy priorities,” ANCA said.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the US House Nancy Pelosi has won re-election to the US House.

Senator Alex Padilla – a principled and powerful legislative champion for California’s Armenian American community – has also celebrated election victory.

Rep. Adam Schiff – lead author of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, – wins re-election to the US House from California, Brad Sherman, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Josh Gottheimer – a friend and ally of New Jersey’s Armenian community, Chris Pappas – a powerful, principled champion on policy priorities of special concern to Hellenic and Armenian Americans, Rep. John Sarbanes – a legislative leader on issues of special concern to Hellenic and Armenian Americans, and a number of other Congressmen endorsed by the Armenian community will retain their seats in the Congress.

Republicans are on course to take control of the House of Representatives, as results of the crucial US midterm elections come in.

But the battle for control of the Senate is on a knife-edge with the key states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada yet to be called.