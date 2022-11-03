EconomicsTop

Wizz Air announces Venice-Yerevan flights

Wizz Air has announced plans to launch flights between Venice and Yerevan.

According to the Venice Airport, the flights will be operated from January 2023 on a biweekly basis.

There have never been direct flights between the two cities.

