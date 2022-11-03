Home | All news | Economics | Wizz Air announces Venice-Yerevan flights EconomicsTop Wizz Air announces Venice-Yerevan flights Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2022, 22:09 Less than a minute Wizz Air has announced plans to launch flights between Venice and Yerevan. According to the Venice Airport, the flights will be operated from January 2023 on a biweekly basis. There have never been direct flights between the two cities. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email November 3, 2022, 22:09 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print