Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Washington

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has said he will meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart in the US in the coming days.

“In a few days I will leave for Washington. There will be a meeting between me and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken,” Ararat Mirzoyan said during budget discussions at the National Assembly.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan met in Washington on October 3.

Mirzoyan and Batramov had a meeting in Moscow at the initiative of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.