Elon Musk dissolves Twitter’s board of directors

Elon Musk has dissolved Twitter’s board of directors – cementing his control over the social media platform, the BBC reports.

The multi-billionaire will be its chief executive after buying the company last week, ending months of back and forth over the $44bn (£38.3bn) deal.

He has moved quickly to put his mark on the firm, which is used by politicians and journalists around the world.

The reforms he is contemplating include changes for how Twitter verifies accounts, as well as job cuts.

The Washington Post has reported that a first round of cuts is under discussion that could affect 25% of the company’s staff.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment from the BBC on the report.

Top executives have already been removed, as Mr Musk brings in high profile allies to the company.

The latest move will mean that he is now chief executive of three companies. Along with taking the top role at Twitter, Mr Musk is chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX.

However, he has indicated that his position at the social media company may be temporary.