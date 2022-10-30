Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan: Parliament adopts statement

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. This very idea should be the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the National Assembly of Artsakh said in a statement adopted unanimously by all factions.

The MPs said “any attempt to forcibly annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan would be a gross violation of international law and an official license to commit another genocide against the Armenian people, therefore any document with such a content is unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh.”

Below is the full text of the statement:

The developments of the recent months, the statements and positions of various power centers and international organizations related to the prospects for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and the future of Artsakh have caused serious concern in Artsakh and the entire Armenian community.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, expressing the collective will of the people of Artsakh, considers it necessary to fix and document the following for the world in this crucial period.

Artsakh has never been and will never be part of independent Azerbaijan. This very idea should be the basis for the settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict.

Any attempt to forcibly annex Artsakh to Azerbaijan would be a gross violation of international law and an official license to commit another genocide against the Armenian people, therefore any document with such a content is unacceptable for the Republic of Artsakh.

Reaffirming that the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity is among the key foundations of all our successes and achievements, as well as of the state-building process, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh s t a t e s as follows: