Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople visits the Mother See, meets with Catholicos Karekin II

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin today.

The Patriarch had a private meeting with His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

In the coming days, the Patriarch will also take part in the meeting of the Supreme Spiritual Council to be convened in the Mother See.