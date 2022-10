Main New Year tree in Yerevan to be installed earlier this year

The main New Year Tree will be installed in Yerevan earlier this year, the City Hall informs.

The City Hall is planning to implement a large-scale lighting project given that the city will host the 2022 Junior Eurovision Song Contest, and many guests are expected to visit Armenia.

The 20th Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex, in Yerevan, Armenia, on Sunday 11 December at 18:00 Yerevan time (16:00 CET).