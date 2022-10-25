In Jermuk, OSCE needs assessment team briefed on consequences of Azerbaijani aggression

The OSCE needs assessment team visited Jermuk on October 24, the Mayor of the community Vahagn Arsenyan said in a Facebook post.

Before visiting the defense positions, members of the mission were briefed on the situation created after the Azerbaijani attack on September 13, the damage done to civil infrastructures, as well as the challenges that emerged after the offensive/ distance of the Azerbaijani troops from the city before and after the attack/.



The delegation then visited the defense positions, the Jermuk cable car, as well as different parts of the city.