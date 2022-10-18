US Demands Azerbaijan withdraw its forces from Armenia’s sovereign territory

Chairman of the House Democracy Partnership Representative David Price, who is leading a Congressional Delegation to Armenia said on Tuesday that the United States opposes the Azerbaijani invasion of Armenia’s sovereign territory and demands Azerbaijan to pull back its forces to initial positions.

Price was speaking at a joint press conference in Yerevan with chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Aghajanyan.

The Congressional Delegation includes representatives Andy Levin (D-MI), Jim Cooper (D-TN), Billy Long (R-MO), Diana DeGette (D-CO), Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and John Garamendi (D-CA).

Price also condemned the inhumane treatment and actions of Azerbaijani armed forces against Armenian servicemen. He also highlighted ensuring the return of prisoners of war who are still being held in Azerbaijan.