Norway’s Foreign Minister expressed support for Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Anniken Huitfeldt.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Mrs. Huitfeldt’s visit to Armenia, which will give a new impetus to the development and expansion of Armenian-Norwegian political, economic and humanitarian ties. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of the Norwegian side’s clear and targeted position regarding Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan added that the EU observation mission is already in Armenia, the issue of sending the OSCE monitoring mission to our country is also under discussion.

The Prime Minister presented details on the positions of the Armenian side regarding the elimination of the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the protection of the rights and security of our compatriots in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Foreign Minister of Norway expressed her country’s support for the protection of Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the reform agenda for strengthening democracy in our country. Anniken Huitfeldt presented her impressions of her visit to Armenia and talked about the results of the negotiations with the Armenian Foreign Minister, assesseing them as effective and useful. She expressed hope that Armenian-Norwegian ties will record new progress and be strengthened.

The interlocutors also exchanged ideas on regional and international agenda issues.