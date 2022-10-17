Presence of artillery in Vardenis direction related to movement of additional Azerbaijani forces – Armenia MoD

The presence of artillery in the direction of Vardenis is related to the movement of additional forces and equipment by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, which has caused certain tension, the Armenian Defense Ministry says.



“The steps of the Armenian side taken after the deployment of additional Azerbaijani artillery and anti-aircraft means in the given zone, are exclusively defensive in nature,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“The actions of the Armenian side do not aim to strain the situation, and in the event the Azerbaijani side withdraws the mentioned means from the given direction, the Armenian side will also withdraw its additional resources. The Armenian side is ready to negotiate the issue,” the Ministry said.