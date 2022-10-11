Armenia can count on France’s support: FM Colonna confirms an EU mission will be deployed along Azerbaijan border

France stands in fully in solidarity with Armenia in the face of violations of its territorial integrity, and it is acting, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at the National Assembly today.

“Since the beginning, that is, since the attacks of September 13, our country has mobilized to stabilize the situation on the ground, to ask for the return of Azerbaijani forces to their initial positions and to support the resumption of negotiations between the two countries,” the Minister said.

She said an agreement has been reached on the deployment of a two-month European Union civilian mission along the border on Armenian territory by the end of the month.

“The goal of this mission is to stabilize the situation and to initiate a process between the parties. In particular, we hope that this mission can contribute to the upcoming border delimitation process in the coming days,” Catherine Colonna noted.

“At the same time, we are working on the establishment of an OSCE fact-finding mission to provide an objective view of the situation and needs, in particular humanitarian needs, following the clashes,” she added.

“Armenia can count on France’s support. We work for peace in its interest,” the French Foreign Minister stated.