Armenian peacekeepers participating in international drills

Armenian peacekeepers are participating in international military exercises at a US training ground near Hohenfels, Germany, in preparation for a mission in Kosovo.



Colonel Arsen Mangasaryan, the commander of the peacekeeping brigade of the Armenian Ministry of Defense, visited the center in order to observe the trainings and exercises on site and had meetings with the head of the center’s exercise planning and control department, lieutenant colonel Thomas Frohnhoefer and the commander of the 76th infantry brigade of the US Air Force, colonel Chris Mabis.



During the meetings, the US military noted the high level of combat readiness and discipline of the Armenian unit. An agreement was reached on expanding the participation of Armenian peacekeepers in international military exercises.