EU observer mission has the potential to build confidence between Armenia and Azerbaijan – US State Department

The US is encouraged by the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Prague, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesman for the Department of State said at a daily briefing.

“We welcome the efforts of President Macron and European Council President Michel to build momentum behind a comprehensive peace process. And we are particularly pleased with progress on an EU observer mission to the region, and this mission has the potential to build confidence between both sides and continues to bolster negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Spokesman said.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met on October 6, 2022 in Prague, within the framework of the first meeting of the European Political Community held at the initiative of the President of the Republic of France and the President of the European Council.

Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, through which both sides recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. They confirmed that this will form the basis for the work of the commissions on delimitation and that the next meeting of these commissions will take place in Brussels by the end of October.

Armenia expressed its agreement to encourage the EU civilian mission along the border with Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan agreed to cooperate with the said mission to the extent that it would be relevant. The mission will start its work in October, for a maximum period of two months. The purpose of the mission will be to build confidence and, through its reports, support the border commissions.”