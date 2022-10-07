Le Figaro’s Jean-Christophe Buisson and French traveler Sylvain Tesson honored with Armenian state awards

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received the deputy director of Le Figaro magazine Jean-Christophe Buisson and the French traveler, journalist, writer Sylvain Tesson.

“I am glad to see you in Yerevan, you are always expected guests for us. It’s always nice to see friends. I am sure that many people in Armenia know you, are familiar with your activities, especially during the 44-day war in Artsakh, you had a great role in presenting the truth,” President Khachaturyan said as he welcomed the guests.

“In the last 30 years, during wars, there has always been one problem – presenting the truth. What we wanted to be presented to the world and people in many cases did not succeed, especially in the initial period of the Karabakh movement, but later this work became a little easier. You are there, there were your predecessors in the 90s, our colleagues, who gave us the opportunity to present reality in an unbiased way,” the President said.

The guests inquired about the quadrilateral meeting held in Prague, the expectations of President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Armenia, and the existing obstacles and opportunities for the deployment of the international observation group. President Khachaturyan presented details about the Azerbaijani aggression of September 13 and emphasized that similar missions are unique mechanisms for preventing military escalations.

At the end of the meeting, President Vahagn Khachaturyan awarded Jean-Christophe Buisson and Sylvain Tesson with the “Medal of Gratitude” of the Republic of Armenia.