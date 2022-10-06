Pashinyan, Erdogan discuss possible further steps towards Armenian-Turkish normalization

During a meeting in Prague, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the importance of direct contacts and high-level meetings.

The two leaders discussed the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations and possible further steps in that direction.

The need for the early implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the discussions of the special representatives of the two countries was emphasized.

In particular, it refers to the opening of the land border for citizens of third countries, the implementation of direct air cargo transportation between Armenia and Turkey.

Thoughts were also exchanged on regional processes.