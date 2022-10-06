Armenian, Greek PMs emphasize the need for close cooperation in overcoming challenges

The meeting of the Prime Ministers of Armenia and Greece, Nikol Pashinyan and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, took place within the framework of the European Political Community Summit held in Prague.

At the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a number of issues on the agenda of relations between Armenia and Greece.

The sides referred to the consequences of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the international community’s, including Greece’s, direct response to Azerbaijan’s actions and demands to eliminate the consequences of the aggression.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and Kyriakos Mitsotakis emphasized the need for close bilateral cooperation in overcoming challenges. Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral cooperation was also highlighted.