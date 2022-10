Armenian champions FC Pyunik secured their second consecutive victory in Europa Conference League with a convincing 2-0 win over Žalgiris Vilnius 2-0 in Group H.

Juninho opened the score for the hosts in the 43nd minute with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

In the 59th minute Yusuf Otubanjo doubled the score with a header from very close range to the center of the goal.

Pyunik are currently second in the group with 6 points. Basel is on top with 7 points.