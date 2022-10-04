Lithuania “deeply disturbed” by video of execution of Armenian soldiers

We are deeply disturbed by the video footage of Azerbaijani soldiers executing captured Armenian soldiers, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

“The crime must be impartially investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable. Peace and stability must return to the South Caucasus once and for all,” the Ministry said.

Footage showing the extrajudicial execution of a group of unarmed Armenian prisoners of war emerged on social media on Sunday.

After a thorough analysis it was confirmed that the video had been filmed on September 13, when Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia.