Possibility of using CSTO observers in Armenia and Azerbaijan being considered – Lavrov

The possibility of using observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to resolve the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 18th meeting of the Conference of Heads of Security Agencies and Intelligence Services of the CIS Member States, TASS reports.



“The possibility of using observers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization to help create favorable conditions for the implementation of the agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, in particular on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and, in general, on the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, including the signing of an appropriate agreement, is being discussed,” the Minister said.

“I think that support from the CIS would also be in demand,” Lavrov added.